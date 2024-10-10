A True Friend, Humble…Empathy For One And All: Niranjan Hiranandani Mourns Ratan Tata’s Demise

"The nation mourns a great leader, a visionary, an industrialist, a charitable person, but more than all, the great success of the Tata empire, which has grown by leaps and bounds."

Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani expressed deep sorrow over the demise of industry titan Ratan Tata, describing it as a huge loss for the entire nation.

Hiranandani emphasised the personal connection he shared with Tata, highlighting his humility and kindness. He said, “A true friend, a man who was extremely humble, very kind, immaculate, and had empathy for one and all.” He praised Tata’s dedication to charitable causes, particularly in fighting cancer, saying, “He felt for the people to whom he wanted to give this charity.”

Hiranandani recalled a memorable incident that showcased Tata’s character. “His kindness to even dogs is well known. In 2018, he had to cancel his visit to London to receive an award from Prince Philip because his dog was unwell.” He added, “Prince Charles recognized that Ratan Tata’s action indicated that he is a great human being.”

Hiranandani concluded with a remark on the dual nature of Tata’s greatness, “This is the different characteristics of a great industrialist, but a great human being and a true friend.”

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away in Mumbai, in recognition of his achievements. Tributes were paid to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata in the state cabinet meeting held today. The Cabinet also passed a condolence proposal on Ratan Tata’s demise. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He was 86. According to an official statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office, the state government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata, and his last rites will be performed with full state honours. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the demise of Ratan Tata is a “great loss for the country.”

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, were kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns for the public to pay their last respects.

As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata were taken on their final journey at 4 PM today. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state, condolences have poured in for the demise of Ratan Tata. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a heartfelt tribute to the veteran industrialist on Thursday, remembering him as a respected figure not just in India but globally.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012.

He was then appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

