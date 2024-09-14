AAP Defends Arvind Kejriwal’s Functioning Post-Bail; Party Slams BJP and Amit Shah

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail and walked out of Tihar Jail, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly asserted that Kejriwal will resume his official duties without any disruption. The party emphasized that the daily operations of the Delhi government will not be impacted by his bail conditions. Supreme Court’s […]

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail and walked out of Tihar Jail, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly asserted that Kejriwal will resume his official duties without any disruption. The party emphasized that the daily operations of the Delhi government will not be impacted by his bail conditions.

Supreme Court’s Bail Conditions

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the ongoing corruption case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’. The court stipulated that while Kejriwal is free on bail, he is restricted from visiting his office or the Delhi Secretariat, and he cannot sign any official documents unless absolutely necessary and with prior approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

AAP’s Rebuttal and Criticisms

During a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of orchestrating Kejriwal’s imprisonment in what Singh described as a “fake” case. Singh asserted that the BJP’s claims suggesting Kejriwal’s inability to perform his duties are false and misleading.

“Delhi people will make the BJP lose its deposits in the upcoming assembly polls for shamelessly spreading this lie,” Singh declared. He clarified that Chief Minister Kejriwal has no direct involvement in signing departmental files, which are handled by the respective ministers. “Kejriwal only signs those files that require approval from the Lieutenant Governor,” he added.

Supreme Court’s Impact on Governance

Singh highlighted that the Supreme Court has not restricted Kejriwal from performing his duties related to files that need LG’s approval. “The Supreme Court has not stopped him from signing files going to the LG for his approval. Therefore, Kejriwal will continue to work and fight for the people of Delhi, just as he did during his previous tenure,” Singh assured.

The AAP leader emphasized that the Supreme Court’s ruling does not impede the functioning of the Delhi government. “No work of the people will be halted. Kejriwal has the authority to sign all necessary files requiring LG’s approval,” Singh stated.

Kejriwal’s Contributions and Future Plans

Singh praised Kejriwal’s contributions to the health, education, water, and power sectors, asserting that his leadership will remain pivotal in continuing these initiatives. “The issue right now is implementing the schemes on the ground. The Delhi government will work efficiently with Chief Minister Kejriwal’s return,” he said.

AAP’s Attack on BJP and Amit Shah

Singh further criticized the BJP and Amit Shah, claiming that the Supreme Court’s bail order has dismantled the “mountain of lies” surrounding the alleged excise policy scam. He accused Shah of undermining democratic institutions and causing political instability. “Shah is the real culprit behind sending Kejriwal to jail. A home minister who topples governments and sends chief ministers to jail has no moral right to remain in his post,” Singh charged.

BJP’s Position

In response, the BJP has called for Kejriwal to resign from his position as Delhi Chief Minister, arguing that his bail conditions render him incapable of performing his duties effectively.

