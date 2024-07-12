AAP Optimistic as Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to a policy matter, though he remains incarcerated following his arrest by the CBI in the same case.

Celebrating the court’s decision, Advocate Vivek Jain, representing Kejriwal, highlighted the legal complexities involved in the case, particularly the issue of necessity under scrutiny by the Supreme Court.

Delhi State President and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Legal Cell Advisor Advocate Sanjeev Nasair expressed relief, stating, “From the very beginning, we were confident of justice.”

AAP National General Secretary Organisation and MP Sandeep Pathak emphasized the significance of the court’s decision in safeguarding democratic principles, amidst what he described as attempts to suppress opposition parties.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the use of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), labeling it a draconian law with stringent bail provisions. He noted, “It’s just a matter of time before Arvind Kejriwal comes out of jail,” underscoring confidence in the legal process.

However, the BJP countered AAP’s stance, emphasizing that interim bail does not equate to acquittal. BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva cautioned against premature conclusions until the investigation concludes.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Interim bail does not absolve one of the alleged crime,” while highlighting ongoing legal proceedings.

The Supreme Court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, referred Kejriwal’s petition challenging his ED arrest to a larger bench, underscoring the complexity and significance of the case.

Acknowledging Kejriwal’s 90-day incarceration and his role as an elected leader, the Supreme Court’s decision on interim bail reflects careful consideration of legal and public interest aspects.

The verdict on Kejriwal’s plea was reserved by the Supreme Court on May 17.

