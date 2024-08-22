AIIMS Delhi Announces Major Security Overhaul Amid Ongoing Protests

AIIMS Delhi authorities have announced a security audit at the hospital amidst ongoing protests by doctors demanding enhanced security at their workplace. This action follows the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Dr. Rima Dada, AIIMS spokesperson, stated, “Our director, M. Srinivas, has assured safety and security for our doctors. He has formed two committees: one to address immediate concerns and another for a comprehensive internal security audit.”

Dr. Dada mentioned that the director has requested the protesting doctors to return to work. “He has asked the Resident Doctors Association to resume their duties as patients, who come from far and wide, are experiencing significant difficulties. AIIMS receives around 18,000 to 20,000 patients daily, and they are facing problems due to the protests,” she said.

She assured that authorities are ensuring proper security arrangements at the hospital, stating, “We are making sure there is ample lighting everywhere and proper locks in the doctors’ rooms. AIIMS employs 2,900 security guards, and CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the facility.”

Dr. Dada highlighted that AIIMS has recently installed AI-based CCTV cameras to enhance security. “We have AI-based CCTV cameras that will be fitted at entry and exit points. These cameras can help identify suspicious individuals,” she explained.

The tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital occurred on August 9, when a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar hall. The victim’s family has alleged that she was raped and murdered, sparking nationwide protests by doctors and medical professionals.

On August 21, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) approached the Supreme Court with an intervention application, urging the court to issue directions for interim protection for doctors until the National Task Force’s (NTF) recommendations are implemented. The Supreme Court had previously taken suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder case and constituted a national task force to recommend measures for the safety and security of health professionals across the country.

FAIMA expressed deep respect and gratitude to the Supreme Court for its actions and requested interim protection for doctors until the NTF’s recommendations are fully implemented.

