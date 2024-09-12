Akhilesh Dismisses Mayawati’s Claims Of SP Breaking Ties With BSP Post Polls

Mayawati made the revelation in a booklet where she stated that she broke the alliance to protect the party's honour.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday revealed the reason behind the fallout with the Samajwadi Party after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, stating that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav stopped picking up calls from BSP leaders after the alliance’s poor performance.

Mayawati made the revelation in a booklet where she stated that she broke the alliance to protect the party’s honour.

SP and BSP fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together and secured only 15 seats, with Mayawati winning 10 seats and Akhilesh securing five seats in Uttar Pradesh.

MUST WATCH: PM Modi Congratulates Paralympic Winners For Record 29 Medals

“In UP, to stop BJP, Akhilesh Yadav, forgetting all the past mistakes of his party, talked of giving them another chance to form an alliance. But in the result of this election, BSP got 10 seats and SP got 5 because of this maintaining the alliance was a far-away thing but Akhilesh Yadav stopped taking up calls from BSP chief and Senior party leaders. Because of this, to preserve the honour of the party, we have to break the alliance with SP.” Mayawati stated in the booklet.

Mayawati further stated that in the recent 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the alliance of SP and Congress have enjoyed success by ‘misleading’ the people of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpasankhyak).

“And this time, they have achieved a lot of success by allying with the Congress in the general elections of the Lok Sabha and misleading the people of PDA in the guise of saving the Constitution and reservation. But the people of PDA are not going to gain anything from this. Therefore, now they must be careful of SP,” Mayawati said in the booklet.

BSP has released a booklet for party workers to familiarise them with the party’s ideology and strategy for the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The booklet mentions the reasons behind the important decisions taken by Mayawati.

READ MORE: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death Of Sitaram Yechury