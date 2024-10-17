Ashok Gehlot Again? Congress’s Relentless Pattern Of Relying On Veteran Politicians

Congress’s continued dependence on senior leaders like Gehlot raises critical questions about its electoral strategy.

In the wake of the Congress party’s disappointing performance in the recent Haryana Assembly elections, a familiar figure has resurfaced in the political arena: Ashok Gehlot. Appointed as a senior observer for the Haryana polls, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan was expected to play a pivotal role in steering the party away from an impending defeat. However, reports suggest that Gehlot spent much of his time within the comforts of his quarters, attending only a handful of rallies and press conferences. This lack of engagement stands in stark contrast to the urgent need for active leadership during such a crucial election period.

A Pattern of Familiar Faces

The Congress party’s strategy has become increasingly evident in its choice of leadership for upcoming elections. Following the debacle in Haryana, the party unveiled a roster of senior observers and coordinators for the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and once again, Gehlot features prominently on this list. This raises questions about the party’s strategy and its willingness to innovate in the face of adversity.

Despite the negative results associated with Gehlot’s prior leadership in Rajasthan, the Congress high command appears committed to leaning on a familiar roster of leaders, many of whom have struggled in recent elections. Alongside Gehlot, figures like Charanjit Singh Channi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Bhupesh Baghel are being entrusted with critical roles in states where they have not demonstrated electoral success.

The Risks of Relying on the Old Guard

The reliance on seasoned politicians poses several risks for the Congress party. For one, many of these leaders lack grassroots appeal and have shown a diminishing connection with the electorate. Their past experiences may not translate into effective campaigning in today’s fast-evolving political landscape. Moreover, their previous failures raise doubts about their ability to energize the party and attract voters.

In the recent Haryana election, the Congress was faced with an opportunity. The BJP was battling a two-term anti-incumbency, which could have been a ripe moment for a revitalized Congress to make gains. Instead, the party’s choice to reappoint leaders with mixed records in key roles resulted in a lost opportunity and further disillusionment among its supporters.

A Close Contest for Leadership

Interestingly, the competition for the title of “worst founder” among party leaders seems to extend beyond Gehlot. Figures like Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola have also come under fire for their handling of recent challenges. This environment of critique and accountability emphasizes the need for Congress to reassess its leadership approach, especially as it prepares for elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The Future of Congress Leadership

As the Congress party continues to reflect on its strategies post-Haryana defeat, the upcoming elections serve as a litmus test for its commitment to reform. The inclusion of younger, more dynamic leaders could help bridge the gap between the party and the electorate, invigorating its grassroots appeal. While seasoned leaders bring experience, the party must also consider fresh perspectives to thrive in an ever-changing political landscape.

In summary, the Congress party’s ongoing reliance on veteran politicians like Ashok Gehlot raises questions about its long-term strategy. As the party faces significant electoral challenges, the need for a balanced approach that combines experience with new energy becomes increasingly critical. Only time will tell if Congress can adapt and rise to the occasion, or if it will continue to be overshadowed by its past.

