Saturday, September 21, 2024
Assam Heatwave Alert: School Hours Revised In Dibrugarh And Other Districts

Parts of Assam have been experiencing heatwave conditions, leading authorities in several areas to adjust school timings.

The Office of the District Elementary Education issued an order on September 20, stating that due to the ongoing heatwave, schools in Dibrugarh district must implement specific guidelines. The order emphasizes the need for early school hours and other adjustments to safeguard students’ health.

Adjusted School Hours

The order specifies that school hours may start early, with classes beginning from 8 a.m. onwards. School assemblies can be held inside classrooms, and their duration may be reduced. Additionally, students are advised against wearing waistcoats or ties and can wear sandals if shoes are uncomfortable.

Facilities and Safety Measures

Schools are required to ensure that all fans are functional and that classrooms are well-ventilated. In the event of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged. The guidelines aim to mitigate the effects of the heatwave until further notice.

Impact on Other Districts

On the same day, the Assam government issued new guidelines for Kamrup (Metro) district, stating that school hours may begin at 7:30 a.m. and conclude by 12:30 p.m. Similar measures, including conducting morning assemblies inside classrooms and ensuring adequate drinking water facilities, are to be implemented across schools.

Public Response

A local school driver noted, “The schools have been closing early this year due to the heat. The seasons have changed. Durga Puja is approaching, and it’s usually cold by this time, but this year, it’s still hot.”

As the heatwave continues to affect Assam, various districts are adopting measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students during school hours.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

