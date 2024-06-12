Assam Introduces Monthly Stipend For Girls To Curb 'Child Marriage', Check Who Can Enroll

In an innovative move in Assam, the current Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that the girls from class 11 to post-graduation under ‘Nijut Moina’ will be receiving monthly stipends for the next five years. The cabinet has not hesitated to approve the scheme with an estimated budget of Rs 1,500 crore to support approximately 10 lakh girls.

CM Sarma clarified that married girls will not be included in the scheme excluding those who have enrolled in post-graduation courses. The key reason to uplift this scheme is to delay girls’ marriage under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, enabling them to achieve financial independence and help contribute to family income. Sarma also stated that this scheme would help significantly to enhance the gross enrollment ratio of females in enrolling in education institutions.

How Much Will The Girls Get?

* Class 11 and 12: Rs 1000 per month

* Graduate: Rs 1,250 per month

* Post Graduate: Rs 2,500 per month

Sarma outlined the inclusivity of the scheme, specifying that it would encompass all girls regardless of their financial circumstances, except for daughters of government officials and those attending private colleges. Furthermore, he mentioned that the stipend would not be disbursed during the summer vacation months of June and July, and the payments would be directly deposited into the student’s bank accounts for ten months annually.

Show Full Article