Assam Police Arrest Singer Altaf Hussain Over Controversial “Miya Bihu” Song; CM Sarma Condemns

The Assam Police have arrested singer Altaf Hussain in Dhubri for allegedly disturbing “religious and cultural harmony” by attempting to popularise the concept of “Miya Bihu.” The term “Miya” is often used as a pejorative reference to Bengali Muslims, while Bihu is a traditional Assamese cultural festival celebrated three times a year. Miya poetry has gained prominence in recent years as a form of resistance against the perceived marginalization of Bengali Muslims in Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma Condemns “Miya Bihu”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Hussain’s arrest on Facebook, revealing that the singer had composed a song titled “Miya Bihu,” which Sarma described as derogatory towards Assamese culture. “He has been arrested, and the police are taking appropriate steps,” Sarma stated, underscoring his disapproval of any attempts to distort Assam’s cultural heritage.

Sarma doubled down on his criticism of Bengali Muslims, asserting, “No Assamese would accept attempts to present the culture, heritage, or dance forms of the state in a distorted manner.” He further emphasized, “For the sake of coexistence, we have to let go of certain things and hold on to some. But there is a limit to it, and the people making such attempts need to understand this.”

Hussain Defends His Song as a Form of Protest

Altaf Hussain defended his song, claiming it was a protest against ongoing attacks on the Bengali Muslim community in Assam. “I wrote a song protesting against the unnecessary attacks. The police said that they picked me up for this, but I do not understand if I have done anything illegal,” Hussain said in his defense.

Ongoing Tensions and Opposition Response

The arrest of Hussain comes amid rising tensions between the Assamese and Bengali Muslim communities. Around 30 organizations had recently issued an ultimatum demanding the Bengali Muslim community leave nine districts of Upper Assam. Addressing these growing tensions, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his stance, stating, “We believe in peaceful coexistence… but there is a limit to our patience, and the people on the other side should understand this.”

Sarma further questioned the migration of Miyas to Upper Assam and asserted his resolve not to allow the community to “take over” the state. The opposition, however, has condemned the government’s actions, arguing that Bengali Muslims living in Upper Assam are Indian citizens who have the right to live and work anywhere in the country. Last week, opposition members held a protest within the assembly complex, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of unfairly targeting a specific community.

Legal Actions and Police Investigation

Dhubri Police Superintendent Navin Singh confirmed that a suo motu case was filed against Hussain, leading to his arrest under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “We are investigating the matter further,” Singh said, without specifying the exact BNS sections under which Hussain was charged.

The arrest followed the circulation of a video clip of Hussain’s Bihu performance on social media, which went viral, prompting authorities to investigate. “No official complaint was lodged against the singer, but our investigation revealed that this clip was objectionable, and the suo motu case was registered,” an official involved in the investigation stated.

