At What Time Will Arvind Kejriwal Surrender? Delhi CM To Head Back To Tihar Jail As His Interim Bail Period Ends

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to surrender and return to judicial custody on June 2 amid an ongoing crisis for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint on May 17, naming AAP as an ‘accused’ in the Delhi government’s liquor policy case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to a leading publication, the directorate is expected to take further actions after the court takes cognizance of this complaint.

As the trial commences, the directorate may take legal measures to recover approximately Rs 100 crore, which investigators claim are proceeds of the crime. This could result in the party losing some assets and having certain bank accounts frozen as part of penalties under the PMLA.

A senior directorate officer stated that legal actions against the party will begin once the court acknowledges the prosecution complaint, also known as the chargesheet. Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s chief, will also face legal actions as the prime accused in the case.

At What Time Will Arvind Kejriwal Surrender?

Kejriwal, who was arrested on May 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, is currently out on interim bail until June 1. During a virtual press conference on Friday, he announced that he will leave his house at 3 pm on Sunday to surrender at Tihar. He is expected to reach Tihar Jail between 345pm and 4pm.

With the Chief Minister returning to prison, a senior AAP leader told a leading daily that “things will not change on the ground; he will still be the CM and run the government from jail.”

The leader added, “When the CM was in jail, our national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was managing things on the ground like who will be given what role, election meetings and campaign planning… he will continue to manage the core party functioning in the CM’s absence.”

He further shared, “Durgesh Pathak was looking after alliance issues in Delhi where AAP and Congress are contesting Lok Sabha polls together; as MCD in-charge, he will also focus on the civic body. Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj have been given charge of managing the overall government functioning. Besides, other ministers will monitor their departments.”

There is no immediate relief for Arvind Kejriwal as the Rouse Avenue court on June 1 reserved the Delhi Chief Minister’s plea for interim bail in the alleged excise policy scam case.

Despite Kejriwal’s lawyers urging for an immediate decision, the court declined to issue an order. Judge Kaveri Baweja is now expected to pronounce the order on June 5. Kejriwal had filed pleas for both interim and regular bail. The plea for regular bail is scheduled to be heard on June 7.

