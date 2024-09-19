Atishi Set To Take Oath As Delhi Chief Minister With Five Cabinet Ministers: Meet The New Team

Delhi’s political landscape is poised for a significant change as Atishi, the Chief Minister-designate, prepares to take her oath of office on September 21.

Delhi’s political landscape is poised for a significant change as Atishi, the Chief Minister-designate, prepares to take her oath of office on September 21. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that Atishi will be sworn in alongside five Cabinet ministers, a decision that evolved from the party’s initial plan for her to take the oath alone.

New Leadership in the Capital

This transition follows the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, who stepped down as Chief Minister earlier this week. In a swift political move, Atishi staked her claim to form a new government in the national capital. The newly formed Cabinet will include:

Atishi – Chief Minister

Saurabh Bhardwaj

Kailash Gahlot

Gopal Rai

Imran Hussain

Mukesh Ahlawat (new entry in the cabinet)

Who is Mukesh Ahlawat?

Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, representing the Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency, is a notable addition to Atishi’s Cabinet. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Ahlawat secured his seat by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ram Chander Chawriya with an impressive margin of 48,052 votes, garnering 66.51% of the total votes cast. He will be appointed as a minister under the SC-ST quota, further diversifying the Cabinet.

Oath Ceremony

The oath-taking ceremony is set to take place at Raj Niwas and is expected to be a low-key event in light of Kejriwal’s recent resignation. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena proposed September 21 as the date for the swearing-in following formal communications with President Droupadi Murmu. Kejriwal is also set to relinquish his security detail and vacate the chief minister’s residence within 15 days to embrace a more ordinary lifestyle.

Atishi has expressed her sorrow regarding the circumstances surrounding her ascension, urging AAP leaders and supporters to refrain from congratulating her during this period of transition.

As Atishi prepares to lead the capital, the new Cabinet under her guidance is expected to focus on continuing AAP’s initiatives while addressing the pressing needs of Delhi’s residents. The upcoming swearing-in ceremony marks a pivotal moment for the party and its leadership, setting the stage for future governance in the region.

