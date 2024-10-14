Baba Siddique’s Assassins Threw Chilli Powder At Police: Report

Baba Siddique's shooters used chilli powder to distract a police constable during the attack. They claimed ignorance about the mastermind behind the politically motivated murder.

In a shocking incident, three men were involved in the assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Saturday. Reports indicate that the shooters used chilli powder against a police constable stationed to protect the politician during the attack. Siddique, a three-time MLA, was fatally shot as he exited the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, located in Mumbai’s Bandra East.

Arrests Made, One Shooter Still at Large

Among the three assailants, Gurmel Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana, and 19-year-old Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh have been apprehended by authorities. The third shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, who also hails from Uttar Pradesh, remains on the run.

Sources indicate that Singh and Kashyap planned to carry out the assassination during a Dussehra procession, using the fireworks and crowds as cover. However, upon observing the significant security presence around Siddique, Shivkumar opted to take the first shot.

Chilli Powder And Weapons Recovered

All three shooters came prepared, carrying chilli powder and pepper spray alongside their firearms. Following Shivkumar’s volley of six bullets directed at Siddique, the assailants hurled chilli powder at the police constable to facilitate their escape. While Shivkumar managed to blend into the crowd, Singh and Kashyap were quickly apprehended, with two pistols and 28 live rounds seized from them.

Baba Siddique was under a non-categorized security detail, comprising three police constables who worked in shifts. At the time of the shooting, one officer was accompanying him.

Claims Of Underworld Involvement

During police interrogation, the apprehended shooters claimed that Shivkumar was the leader of their group. They presented themselves as naive, insisting that only Shivkumar was aware of the mastermind behind the assassination. Sources revealed that the shooters have alleged ties to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently incarcerated at Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat. Bishnoi’s gang has previously been linked to a shooting incident outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, a known associate of Baba Siddique.

The suspects reportedly monitored Siddique for months, conducting thorough reconnaissance of his home and office prior to the attack. They were allegedly paid ₹50,000 each as an advance for the hit, with their weapons supplied just days before the assassination.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the public on Sunday that law enforcement is closing in on the third suspect in the murder case. “Be it the Bishnoi gang or any underworld group, we won’t spare anyone,” Shinde stated in a press briefing.

MUST READ: ‘Oviya Leaked’ TRENDS On Social Media, Actress Reacts On Her Private Video Going Viral, Says ‘Enjoy’