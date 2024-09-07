Bhubaneswar’s IT Boom: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Inaugurates Four New Centers

On Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the operation centres of four prominent IT companies: Chubb Business Services, Integreon Managed Solutions, Bourntec Solutions, and Secuodsoft Technologies. This marks a significant development in the state’s IT sector.

Economic Targets and Vision

CM Majhi highlighted the government’s ambitious economic goals. “Our aim is to make Odisha a USD 500 billion economy by 2036 and a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047,” he stated. The presence of these companies underscores the state’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment across various sectors, including IT, manufacturing, research, and professional services.

Majhi emphasized that the IT/ITeS and services sectors are crucial for achieving these economic targets. He assured that the government’s focus would remain on nurturing businesses, empowering people, and fostering sustainable growth.

Ministerial Statements

Dr. Mukesh Mahaling , Minister for Electronics & IT, praised Bhubaneswar for emerging as a leading Tier 2 city for IT and professional services. He expressed pride in the trust that investors place in Odisha and reiterated the state’s ambition to become a key hub for emerging technologies by 2036 and 2047.

Principal Secretary Vishal Dev noted that Bhubaneswar is rapidly becoming one of India's top IT/ITeS centers. He highlighted that software exports from the state have reached approximately USD 1 billion and are expected to grow significantly.

Company Profiles

Chubb Business Services: The Indian arm of Chubb Limited, a global leader in insurance and risk engineering services. Chubb operates worldwide and handles over 3 million new claims annually.

Integreon Managed Solutions: Specializes in legal and business outsourced services, including legal compliance, business intelligence, and creative design. With global delivery centers and over 4,000 employees, Integreon provides round-the-clock service in more than 50 languages.

Bourntec Solutions: Established in 1994, Bourntec provides IT management, technology advisory, and IT strategy consulting. It offers digital solutions across software engineering, data engineering, cloud engineering, generative AI, and enterprise applications.

Secuodsoft Technologies: Known for its web applications, IT infrastructure, and product development. The company's expanded facility in Bhubaneswar will enhance its advanced services, including facial recognition systems and bulk email management solutions.

Event Attendees

The inauguration event was attended by several notable figures, including:

Sampad Chandra Swain , Minister for Industries, Skill Development, and Technical Education

, Minister for Industries, Skill Development, and Technical Education Anu Garg , Development Commissioner cum ACS

, Development Commissioner cum ACS Nikunja Bihari Dhal , Addl. Chief Secretary to CM

, Addl. Chief Secretary to CM Manas Ranjan Panda, Special Secretary Electronics and IT Department

Senior executives from Chubb Business Services, Integreon Managed Solutions, Bourntec Solutions, and Secuodsoft Technologies were also present.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

