PM Modi Launches Jan Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Initiative, Emphasizes Urgent Need for Water Management

In a virtual address today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Jan Sanchay Mission, highlighting the critical issue of inadequate water supply in many regions.

The initiative, launched in response to the heavy rains that have devastated Gujarat this year, aims to implement widespread rainwater harvesting to support sustainable development.

The mission adopts a “whole of society” approach, engaging citizens, local bodies, and stakeholders in its implementation.

It aligns with the Jal Shakti Abhyaan and includes the construction of 24,800 rainwater harvesting structures. PM Modi reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening water security and improving water management as a key focus for the future.

While inaugurating the initiative in Surat, the prime minister emphasised, that water conservation is not just a policy, it is a virtue.