Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Takes Firm Stand Against NEET Paper Leaks, Set to Enforce Strict Laws

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently expressed serious concern over the recurring issue of examination paper leaks. He affirmed that he was committed to enacting stringent laws to prevent such incidents in the future. This decisive move follows a series of exam paper leaks that have plagued the state’s academic integrity.

In a directive issued recently, CM Nitish Kumar emphasized the need for a robust legal framework to curb the menace of paper leaks in state examinations. He instructed that a comprehensive proposal for the new law be prepared and presented in the upcoming session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister’s action comes in response to an impactful campaign by India News.

In a related development, the investigation into the NEET paper leak case has gained momentum with several significant disclosures made by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU). Authorities have uncovered that the examination booklet, identified by the number 6136488, had been accessed by a solver gang well before the scheduled exam date. This booklet contained the exact questions that were subsequently memorized by students coached by the gang.

Also read: Millionaire Slum-Dwellers: The Scandal Behind Akbar Nagar’s Development

The investigation revealed that the booklet with the number 6136488 had reached the gang that solves the questions for the students prior to the examination. This has raised critical questions about the security and custodianship of exam materials as well as about the responsibility of the concerned exam center because if the booklet did not reach the concerned examination center then why was it not informed. The responsibility of the booklet custodian is now under intense scrutiny, as there were no reports indicating that this particular booklet had not reached the designated examination center.

Show Full Article