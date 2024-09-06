BJD Expels Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar Joins BJP

The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) took swift action on Friday by expelling Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar for his alleged "anti-party activities.

The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) took swift action on Friday by expelling Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar for his alleged “anti-party activities.” Following his expulsion, Kumar officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a related development, the office of India’s Vice-President, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, announced that Jagdeep Dhankhar had accepted Sujeet Kumar’s resignation from the Upper House. The decision was made in accordance with Article 101(3)(b) of the Indian Constitution, which governs the resignation of Rajya Sabha members.

Kumar’s induction into the BJP was marked by a formal ceremony attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior leaders at the party’s headquarters. During a press conference, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni confirmed Kumar’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha and his new role in the BJP.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik, in an official statement, expressed disappointment over Kumar’s actions, stating that the MP had been removed from the party “with immediate effect for anti-party activities.” Patnaik emphasized that Kumar had betrayed the party that had elevated him to the Rajya Sabha, as well as the hopes and aspirations of the people of Kalahandi, the region he represented.

