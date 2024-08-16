Sunday, August 18, 2024

BJP to Finalize Selection Process for New National President Tomorrow in Extended Meeting at Party Headquarters

The process of selecting the new National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be finalized tomorrow.

An extended meeting of BJP’s national office bearers is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the BJP headquarters, starting at 2 PM. The meeting will see the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, all national office bearers of the party, state in-charges and co-in-charges, as well as state BJP presidents and general secretaries (organization).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to join the meeting during its concluding session.

Agenda of the Meeting: The extended meeting will endorse the commencement of BJP’s membership drive and the initiation of organizational elections. Following the completion of the membership campaign and elections—from the Mandal to the district and state levels—a new National President of the BJP will be elected. The party is expected to have its new president by January 2025.

Although the tenure of the current BJP President JP Nadda has already concluded, he will continue to serve as the National President until the new president is elected.

