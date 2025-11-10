LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
Home > National > BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the alleged rape of a four-year-old in Tarakeswar, claiming women’s safety has worsened and law and order collapsed.

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 10, 2025 11:41:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’

West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government, claiming that it prioritizes protecting its position in the state over women’s safety. Ghosh’s comments come following the alleged abduction and rape of a four-year-old girl in Tarakeswar Hooghly district.

“Women Are Not Safe in Bengal,” Ghosh Said

Condemning the incident, Ghosh stated that under Mamata Banerjee, crimes against women have grown frequent. “From RG Kar to Kolkata to villages in West Bengal, women’s safety is a matter of concern. A 4-year-old girl has to go through this; this is happening with 70-year-old women, too. Women are not safe. In Mamata Banerjee’s rule, law and order have deteriorated. The government is busy trying to save its power and stop SIR. Women are fearful of stepping out of their houses,”he said. 

Police Act, Survivor in Hospital 

Hooghly Rural SP Kamnashish Sen said she was assaulted on Friday and being treated at the hospital, and “When the girl was brought to the hospital, the hospital informed the police. After that, the family members were located at the hospital, and the police became involved in the investigation of the incident. After that, their family filed another complaint, and after learning the full details of the incident, the police arrested a person.” Sen said. 

“She is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is good. The person who was taken into police custody was produced in the Court today,” the police official added.

BJP Leaders Echo Concern About Law-ad-order 

Continuing Ghosh’s sentiments, WB BJP President Samik Bhattacharya called the case “shocking,” alleging there was “not law” in the state, remarking, “There are many such cases in which the Police refuse to file an FIR. How can a person even rape a four-year-old child? This is shocking. Only a mentally sick person can do this… This shows a total absence of law. It is a Constitutional breakdown.” 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 11:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengal politicsbjpDilip GhoshHooghlylaw-and-ordermamata banerjeeSamik BhattacharyaTarakeswar rape caseWest Bengal crimeWomen Safety

RELATED News

EcoKranti Revolution starts at Surat under the direction of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji

Advaitaa: Surat’s largest and most iconic venue sets a new benchmark in event infrastructure

Governor of Punjab and Sahil Luthra Join in Spiritual Dialogue with Shri Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj Ji

Dr Manu Singh Honoured as Guest of Honour at Oxford Global Visionaries Ceremony

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

LATEST NEWS

23-Years-Old Indian Student Dies In The US; Kin Seek Help To Bring Body Back To India

Will Virat Kohli Play For RCB If They Get New Owners? Big Decisions Loom

Watch: Are Noida’s Apartments Truly Safe? Man’s Pencil Hole Test In Rs 1.5 Crore Flat Sparks Debate

WPL 2026: Full List of Gujarat Giants Retained and Released Players, From Beth Mooney to Harleen Deol

Bihar Election 2025: Check Exit Poll Date, Time, and Live Broadcast Details Here

Pune Horror: Man Kills Wife In ‘Drishyam Style’; Hides Body, Ashes Inside Iron Box

Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Sexual Harassment Scandal, Board Vows Zero Tolerance After Allegations

Trent Share Price Tumbles to ₹4,312: Retailer Hits 52-Week Low Despite Q2 Profit Surge- Here Are The Details

Five Indians Kidnapped in Mali as Al-Qaeda Linked Terrorist Group Advances; Embassy in Touch for Safe Rescue

HTET Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Latest Official Updates on Level 1, 2, 3 Marks

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’
BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’
BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’
BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’

QUICK LINKS