BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’

West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government, claiming that it prioritizes protecting its position in the state over women’s safety. Ghosh’s comments come following the alleged abduction and rape of a four-year-old girl in Tarakeswar Hooghly district.

“Women Are Not Safe in Bengal,” Ghosh Said

Condemning the incident, Ghosh stated that under Mamata Banerjee, crimes against women have grown frequent. “From RG Kar to Kolkata to villages in West Bengal, women’s safety is a matter of concern. A 4-year-old girl has to go through this; this is happening with 70-year-old women, too. Women are not safe. In Mamata Banerjee’s rule, law and order have deteriorated. The government is busy trying to save its power and stop SIR. Women are fearful of stepping out of their houses,”he said.

Police Act, Survivor in Hospital

Hooghly Rural SP Kamnashish Sen said she was assaulted on Friday and being treated at the hospital, and “When the girl was brought to the hospital, the hospital informed the police. After that, the family members were located at the hospital, and the police became involved in the investigation of the incident. After that, their family filed another complaint, and after learning the full details of the incident, the police arrested a person.” Sen said.

“She is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is good. The person who was taken into police custody was produced in the Court today,” the police official added.

BJP Leaders Echo Concern About Law-ad-order

Continuing Ghosh’s sentiments, WB BJP President Samik Bhattacharya called the case “shocking,” alleging there was “not law” in the state, remarking, “There are many such cases in which the Police refuse to file an FIR. How can a person even rape a four-year-old child? This is shocking. Only a mentally sick person can do this… This shows a total absence of law. It is a Constitutional breakdown.”

