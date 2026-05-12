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Home > Business News > Vasu Healthcare Launches AI-Created ‘Naari Anthem’ Celebrating Strength and Care

Vasu Healthcare Launches AI-Created ‘Naari Anthem’ Celebrating Strength and Care

Vasu Healthcare Launches AI-Created ‘Naari Anthem’ Celebrating Strength and Care

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 11:33 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 11: Ahead of Mother’s Day, Vasu Healthcare, a leading name in the herbal and Ayurvedic healthcare space, has launched its AI-created ‘Naari Anthem’, a unique musical tribute that celebrates the strength, resilience, and nurturing spirit of women. The initiative also marks a distinctive use of artificial intelligence in brand storytelling.

The anthem’s lyrics, composition and vocals have been generated entirely using artificial intelligence. At a time when most brands are exploring AI for functional or visual applications, Vasu Healthcare’s initiative stands out as a creative approach that uses technology to build an emotional connection with audiences.

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More than a promotional piece, the ‘Naari Anthem’ reflects the company’s long-standing association with care, wellness, and nurturing, values that resonate strongly with women. The brand aims to communicate these ideas in a relatable and memorable way using music.

Commenting on the launch, Hardik Ukani, Managing Director, Vasu Healthcare, said, “The ‘Naari Anthem’ is our way of celebrating the strength and grace of women through a format that connects emotionally. By using AI, we wanted to explore a new creative direction while staying rooted in our core philosophy of care and wellness. This initiative reflects how tradition and innovation can come together to create something meaningful.”

The anthem also amplifies the message of Vasu Swarna Naari, the company’s women’s wellness product designed to support health, balance, and vitality. Inspired by Ayurvedic principles and tailored for the needs of the modern woman, the product focuses on key aspects such as energy, immunity, hormonal balance, and overall well-being.

With ‘Naari Anthem’, Vasu Healthcare aims to engage a wider audience across digital platforms while reinforcing its identity as a progressive Ayurvedic brand. The use of AI enables the company to experiment with new formats of meaningful storytelling and reach consumers in more impactful ways.

About Vasu Healthcare

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Vadodara, Vasu Healthcare is a leading player in the herbal and Ayurvedic healthcare segment. It is among the top five brands in India’s Ayurveda prescription market. The company manufactures and markets a wide range of Ayurvedic formulations, herbal cosmetics, personal care products, and nutritional supplements, with a presence across India and in over 50 international markets. The company has two world-class manufacturing facilities in Vadodara and recently inaugurated its third Ayurvedic manufacturing facility, developed in line with World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Vasu Healthcare Launches AI-Created ‘Naari Anthem’ Celebrating Strength and Care
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Vasu Healthcare Launches AI-Created ‘Naari Anthem’ Celebrating Strength and Care

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Vasu Healthcare Launches AI-Created ‘Naari Anthem’ Celebrating Strength and Care
Vasu Healthcare Launches AI-Created ‘Naari Anthem’ Celebrating Strength and Care
Vasu Healthcare Launches AI-Created ‘Naari Anthem’ Celebrating Strength and Care
Vasu Healthcare Launches AI-Created ‘Naari Anthem’ Celebrating Strength and Care

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