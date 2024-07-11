BMW Hit And Run Case: Prime Suspect Mihir Shah Detained 2 Days After Kins Arrest

In the latest development in the BMW Hit and Run case, the main accused – Mihir Shah has been detained two days after the accident. In the BMW car accident, a 45 year old woman was killed in Worli.

Who Is Mihir Shah?

Suspected as the main accused, Mihir is the son of Rajesh Shah who is a Shiv Sena leader and a close aide of Eknath Shinde (CM Of Maharashtra). The police claimed that Mihir was located in Virar after his friend switched on his phone. The investigating officer said, “Mihir was hiding with his mother Meena, two sisters Pooja and Kinjal in a resort at Murbad. On Monday night, one of Mihir’s Palghar based friend went there after which Mihir went to Virar along with the friend.”

“Our team had initially traced Mihir’s family in Murbad from where we got the mobile number of the friend, following which his number was put on surveillance,” said an officer. “We have apprehended Mihir and are probing further to understand the sequence of his hiding locations after he escaped from the accident spot,” the officer added.