Chief Priest Laxmikant Dixit, Who Officiated Pran Pratishtha Ceremony At Ram Temple, Ayodhya, Passes Away

Chief Priest Laxmikant Dixit who was one of the pivotal members of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and was part of the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, passed away on Saturday.

The Chief Priest reportedly breathed his last at 6:45 in the morning on Saturday at the age of approximately 90 years. Laxmikant Dixit was well-known for his deep-rooted devotion towards the Hindu community as well his leadership. He has officiated several of the important ceremonies at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya which included the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony that was held in the year 2022.

According to reports, The mortal remains of Laxmikant Dixit are currently at his residence and the final rites (Antim Sanskar) of Laxmikant Dixit are scheduled to be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday. It will be taking place at the Manikarnika Ghat which is a sacred cremation ground in Ayodhya and is expected to be attended by dignitaries, followers, and members of the community who highy revered and regarded the priest.

The concerned authorities have ensured that all the necessary arrangements and preparations are done in order to ensure a smoothness at the last rites ceremony of the Chief Priest at the Ghat. They have also put safety and security measures in place to manage the anticipated gathering of mourners and well-wishers who will be coming to pay their respects to the deceased.

