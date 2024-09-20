CM Saini: 126 Historic Decisions For Haryana’s Development In Just 56 Days

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack against former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, asserting that during his 56-day tenure, he has done more for the people than Hooda did in his 10 years as Chief Minister.

Achievements in 56 Days

“People say that we got less time, and I have only 56 days after the Lok Sabha elections. In these 56 days, your brother, your son has taken 126 historic decisions for the development of Haryana,” Saini stated at a campaign rally on Thursday.

Comparing Tenures

“(Bhupinder Singh) Hooda says that these are only announcements. I told him that you have been the Chief Minister of Haryana for 10 years. If you compare, my 56-day tenure will outweigh your 10-year tenure,” Saini added.

Hooda Responds

Meanwhile, Hooda criticized the BJP’s manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls, calling it a “copy-paste” of Congress’ manifesto.

“It is a copy-paste of ours. We have said that theirs are all false promises. Look at our manifestos from 2005 and 2009; we fulfilled all our promises. Look at their manifestos from 2014 and 2019—they did nothing. They made false ‘ghoshna patra.’ It is a bundle of lies,” Hooda asserted.

MUST READ: Uttarakhand CM Dhami Advocates For Double-Engine Government In Jammu & Kashmir

BJP Launches Manifesto

On Thursday, Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, along with Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, launched the BJP manifesto in Rohtak, Haryana.

Promises for Employment and Financial Assistance

The Bharatiya Janata Party promised guaranteed jobs for Agniveers and financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month under the ‘Lado Laxmi Yojana.’ To boost employment in the state, the party announced plans to build ten industrial cities on the lines of IMT Kharkhoda, aiming to provide jobs for more than 50,000 youth from nearby villages.

Healthcare Initiatives

Under healthcare initiatives, the Chirayu Ayushman scheme’s coverage will increase from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per year. The party also promised scooters for college-going female students under the Awal Balika Yojana and LPG cylinders for Rs 500 under the Har Ghar Grahini Yojana.

Key Promises Highlighted by Nadda

During the event, Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted key promises from the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra,’ stating, “All women will be provided financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month under the ‘Lado Laxmi Yojana.’ Under the Chirayu Ayushman scheme, the Rs 5 lakh you get per year will be increased to Rs 10 lakh. MSP on 24 crops will continue, and we will provide government jobs to 2 lakh youth.”

He also assured that LPG cylinders would remain available for Rs 500 to Antyodaya BPL families and that guaranteed government jobs would be provided for Agniveers.

Upcoming Elections

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. Votes will be counted on October 8, along with those in Jammu and Kashmir.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Bike Accident in Gurugram Claims Life of 23-Year-Old Rider