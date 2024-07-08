Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday took a swipe at Narendra Modi over his visit to Moscow and said that the “non-biological” Prime Minister has not yet found the time to visit the violence-hit Manipur even for a few hours whereas Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the northeastern state will be his third in over a year.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Assam’s Silchar earlier today. He will visit a relief camp at Fulertal before proceeding to Manipur to visit relief camps at three different locations.

He is also scheduled to call on the Manipur Governor this evening.

“Today, the non-biological PM goes to Moscow while the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha heads for Assam and Manipur. Of course, the drumbeaters of the non-biological PM have claimed that he stopped the Russia-Ukraine war for some time,” the Congress leader posted on X today.

Hitting out at PM Modi for not visiting Manipur even after 14 months of violence that erupted in the state, Jairam Ramesh said, “Presumably, this Moscow trip will lead to even more bizarre claims. This is Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to Manipur ever since the state blew up fourteen months ago.”

“The non-biological PM has not found the time nor even had the inclination to visit Manipur even for a few hours after the grave crisis erupted on May 3rd, 2023. He has not even met the CM of the state – who happens to be from his own party – and other political leaders of the state including MLAs and MPs,” he said.

PM Modi earlier today embarked for Moscow for a two-day visit at the invitation of the Russian President to the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The Opposition has been attacking the Centre over the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been going on since May 2023.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

PM Modi, during his address in the Rajya Sabha last week, reaffirmed that the central government is making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur.

“The government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people have been arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur,” PM Modi said.

He further said that the central and state governments are establishing interactions with all stakeholders to restore peace.

“Today, schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are open in the state. The central and state governments are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace,” the Prime Minister added

Also Read: Today’s Top Stories: PM Modi’s Russia Trip To Supreme Court’s NEET Decision!

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show Full Article