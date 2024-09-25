Home
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Court Orders Lokayukta Probe Into Siddaramaiah’s Mysuru Land Case

A Karnataka court has ordered a Lokayukta probe into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the Mysuru land scam after the High Court dismissed his plea against it.

A special court in Karnataka has recently instructed the Lokayukta, the state’s corruption ombudsman, to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. This decision requires the Lokayukta to submit a comprehensive report within three months and directs relevant authorities to file a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the case.

This court ruling follows a significant setback for Siddaramaiah. Just a day prior, the Karnataka High Court dismissed his plea that challenged the legality of the Governor’s approval for an investigation into the MUDA case. Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who presided over the case, expressed doubts about Siddaramaiah’s claims of not being involved, stating it was difficult to accept that he was not “behind the curtain” in the entire transaction, which allegedly benefitted his family to the tune of approximately Rs 56 crore.

The Governor had granted prosecution sanction in July after receiving complaints from three activists: TJ Abraham, Snehamai Krishna, and Pradeep Kumar SP. Siddaramaiah contended that the Governor’s sanction violated statutory mandates and constitutional principles, particularly the binding nature of the Council of Ministers’ advice as stipulated under Article 163 of the Constitution of India.

MUST READ: “Why Invite Foreign Interference?” Omar Abdullah Critiques Centre’s Decision | NewsX Exclusive

In the wake of the High Court’s ruling, the BJP has been vocal in demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation, labeling the situation as a breach of public trust. Conversely, the Congress party has characterized the proceedings as a “conspiracy” against Siddaramaiah, suggesting political motivations behind the allegations.

The case centers on accusations that Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi, was allotted compensatory sites in an upscale area of Mysuru, which has a higher property value compared to her original land that was “acquired” by MUDA. Under a controversial 50:50 ratio scheme, MUDA allocated plots to Parvathi in exchange for 3.16 acres of her land, where the authority subsequently developed a residential layout.

As the Lokayukta investigation gets underway, the implications for Siddaramaiah and his administration could be significant. The outcome of this inquiry may not only affect Siddaramaiah’s political future but also shed light on broader issues of governance and accountability in Karnataka. The case has sparked considerable public interest and debate, reflecting ongoing concerns about corruption and the integrity of political leaders in the region.

ALSO READ: Rajiv Kumar On J&K Polls: ‘This Is History In The Making’

