Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CTET December 2024 Notification: Key Details, Eligibility, Fee, Last Date

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a crucial examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) twice a year.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a crucial examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) twice a year. It assesses the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach from Class 1 to Class 8 in central government and other schools. The upcoming CTET December 2024 exam is set to take place on December 15, 2024, and candidates must be aware of the eligibility criteria, application process, and key dates to ensure a smooth application experience.

Key Details of CTET December 2024

  • Organization: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
  • Exam Name: CTET December 2024
  • Application Start Date: September 17, 2024
  • Application Last Date: October 16, 2024
  • Exam Date: December 15, 2024
  • Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen and Paper-Based)
  • Official Website: CTET Official Site

CTET December 2024 Application Fees

Category Single Paper Fee Both Papers Fee
General/OBC/EWS ₹1000 ₹1200
SC/ST/PH ₹500 ₹600

Age Limit for CTET December 2024

  • Minimum Age: 18 years
  • Age Relaxation: As per authority rules

CTET December 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Paper I Eligibility

  • Candidates must have qualified Class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Paper II Eligibility

  • Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

CTET December 2024 Exam Patterns

Paper I Exam Pattern

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Duration
Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 2 hours 30 minutes
Language 1 30 30
Language 2 30 30
Mathematics 30 30
Environmental Studies 30 30
Total 150 150

Paper II Exam Pattern

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Duration
Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 2 hours 30 minutes
Language 1 30 30
Language 2 30 30
Mathematics, Science OR Social Science 60 60
Total 150 150

How to Apply Online for CTET December 2024

To apply for the CTET December 2024 examination, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the CTET Official Website.
  2. Click on the “Apply Online” link for the CTET December 2024 examination.
  3. Fill out the application form with the required details.
  4. Upload the necessary documents as per the specifications.
  5. Pay the application fee through the available payment options.
  6. Review your application and submit it before the last date.

