CTET December 2024 Notification: Key Details, Eligibility, Fee, Last Date

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a crucial examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) twice a year. It assesses the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach from Class 1 to Class 8 in central government and other schools. The upcoming CTET December 2024 exam is set to take place on December 15, 2024, and candidates must be aware of the eligibility criteria, application process, and key dates to ensure a smooth application experience.
Key Details of CTET December 2024
- Organization: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
- Exam Name: CTET December 2024
- Application Start Date: September 17, 2024
- Application Last Date: October 16, 2024
- Exam Date: December 15, 2024
- Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen and Paper-Based)
- Official Website: CTET Official Site
CTET December 2024 Application Fees
|Category
|Single Paper Fee
|Both Papers Fee
|General/OBC/EWS
|₹1000
|₹1200
|SC/ST/PH
|₹500
|₹600
Age Limit for CTET December 2024
- Minimum Age: 18 years
- Age Relaxation: As per authority rules
CTET December 2024 Eligibility Criteria
Paper I Eligibility
- Candidates must have qualified Class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
Paper II Eligibility
- Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.
CTET December 2024 Exam Patterns
Paper I Exam Pattern
|Sections
|No. of Questions
|Total Marks
|Duration
|Child Development & Pedagogy
|30
|30
|2 hours 30 minutes
|Language 1
|30
|30
|Language 2
|30
|30
|Mathematics
|30
|30
|Environmental Studies
|30
|30
|Total
|150
|150
Paper II Exam Pattern
|Sections
|No. of Questions
|Total Marks
|Duration
|Child Development & Pedagogy
|30
|30
|2 hours 30 minutes
|Language 1
|30
|30
|Language 2
|30
|30
|Mathematics, Science OR Social Science
|60
|60
|Total
|150
|150
How to Apply Online for CTET December 2024
To apply for the CTET December 2024 examination, follow these steps:
- Visit the CTET Official Website.
- Click on the “Apply Online” link for the CTET December 2024 examination.
- Fill out the application form with the required details.
- Upload the necessary documents as per the specifications.
- Pay the application fee through the available payment options.
- Review your application and submit it before the last date.
