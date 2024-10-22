Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Cyclone Dana: Odisha Shuts Schools In 14 Districts As Severe Storm Approaches

Odisha closes schools in 14 districts from Oct 23-25 as Cyclone Dana approaches. Authorities brace for severe weather, urging tourists to leave Puri ahead of the storm's expected landfall.

Cyclone Dana: Odisha Shuts Schools In 14 Districts As Severe Storm Approaches

As Cyclone Dana looms over the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government has announced the closure of schools in 14 districts from October 23 to 25. This decision comes as a precautionary measure ahead of the severe storm, which is expected to make landfall later this week.

DK Singh, the state’s Special Relief Commissioner, confirmed the closure in a letter to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the School and Mass Education Department. The affected districts include Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh, and Cuttack. These regions are projected to experience extreme weather conditions as the cyclone intensifies.

“Given the potential threat posed by Cyclone Dana, schools in the identified districts will remain closed from October 23 to 25, 2024, as a precautionary step. Necessary actions are to be taken, and the Education Department has been informed accordingly,” stated SRC Singh.

Tourists Urged To Avoid Puri

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, has also emphasized the importance of safety measures in Puri, one of the districts expected to be severely impacted. Pujari urged local authorities to ensure that tourists and devotees vacate the coastal city starting October 22, to avoid the storm’s imminent effects. “We must prioritize public safety and request that visitors leave the area promptly,” he added.

Cyclone Dana’s Path And Meteorological Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Dana will develop into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal by October 23. The storm is likely to hit between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal on the night of October 24 or the early hours of October 25. Wind speeds are expected to reach 100-110 km/h, with gusts up to 120 km/h.

Rainfall is expected to begin on October 23 in coastal areas, with heavy downpours intensifying by October 24 and 25. IMD officials have warned of “extremely heavy rainfall” in some areas during this period.

MUST READ | Cyclone Alert In Bay Of Bengal, 25 Teams Of NDRF Deployed

Filed under

bay of bengal Cyclone Dana national news odisha
