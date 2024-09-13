Delhi Braces for More Rain on Friday After Recording Highest Rainfall Since 2021

Delhi is bracing for intermittent showers throughout Friday following overnight rainfall that pushed September’s total rainfall into the excess category. The city’s annual rainfall has now surpassed 1,000mm, marking the highest recorded since 2021. A yellow alert remains in place due to the expected adverse weather conditions.

Rainfall Statistics: September and Annual Totals

The Safdarjung meteorological station, which serves as the benchmark for Delhi’s weather, recorded 25.8mm of rain between 8:30 pm on Thursday and 5:30 am on Friday. As of Friday morning, the total rainfall recorded for September at Safdarjung stands at 123.6mm, slightly exceeding the long-term monthly average of 123.4mm. Notably, Delhi also experienced significant rainfall in August, recording 390.3mm against the monthly average of 233.1mm.

The cumulative annual rainfall has reached 1,005.7mm so far, the highest since 2021 when Delhi recorded 1,526.8mm, making it the second-wettest year on record. The wettest year remains 1933, with an all-time high of 1,534.5mm. In comparison, Delhi logged 888.6mm of annual rainfall in 2023 and 811.4mm in 2022.

Rainfall Distribution Across Delhi

Rainfall varied across different parts of the city, with Safdarjung recording 23.2mm between 2:30 am and 5:30 am. Other notable measurements included 12mm at Palam, 38mm at Delhi University, 8mm at Narela, 11mm at Pitampura, and 7mm at Mayur Vihar, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Continued Rainfall

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rain throughout Friday due to a depression moving closer to the region. The weather bureau noted that the depression is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area by Friday afternoon.

In an early morning bulletin at 1:45 am on Friday, the IMD reported that the depression over central Uttar Pradesh was moving northeast at an average speed of six kilometers per hour over the past six hours.

“It is likely to continue to move northeastwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours. The system is under continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radars at Delhi and Lucknow,” the IMD stated.

