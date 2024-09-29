Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi: Explosion During Tanker Welding In Dwarka Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

One person died while three others suffered burn injuries during an explosion from a welding machine on Sunday.

Delhi: Explosion During Tanker Welding In Dwarka Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

One person died while three others suffered burn injuries during an explosion from a welding machine on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bharthal village, located in the Dwarka district, sources said.

The incident occurred while they were welding on a tanker that previously contained flammable material.

Although the tanker was empty, it exploded for unknown reasons. Police confirmed that the other three victims are out of danger and are receiving medical treatment.

The Dwarka Sector 23 police received information about the explosion in the morning, and an investigation is underway.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: BJP Criticizes Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Appointment As Deputy CM, Claims DMK Betrays TN’s Interests

Filed under

Delhi dwarka Tanker Welding

Also Read

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox