Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Delhi Government Launches ‘Red Light On-Gaadi Off’ Campaign To Combat Rising Air Pollution

Delhi launches 'Red Light On-Gaadi Off' campaign, urging drivers to turn off engines at red lights to reduce pollution. Minister Gopal Rai highlights its role in cutting vehicular emissions.

Delhi Government Launches 'Red Light On-Gaadi Off' Campaign To Combat Rising Air Pollution

In a bid to address the mounting pollution crisis, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has launched the ‘Red Light On-Gaadi Off’ campaign. Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, officially kicked off the campaign on Monday at the busy ITO intersection, urging drivers to switch off their engines while waiting at red lights.

Minister Rai emphasized the significance of this initiative in reducing vehicular emissions, which are a key contributor to Delhi’s alarming pollution levels. “By simply turning off vehicle engines at red lights, we can take a small but impactful step towards combating pollution,” Rai said, appealing to residents for their cooperation.

According to a press release from the Office of the Environment Minister, the primary sources of Delhi’s pollution are biomass burning, dust, and vehicle emissions. Rai pointed out that while neighboring Punjab has made progress in reducing stubble burning, the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have yet to take significant action. “The lack of control in these states forces the residents of Delhi to suffer the consequences,” he added.

Progress In Pollution Control

The minister highlighted the city’s achievements in reducing pollution, stating, “Over the last few years, thanks to the concerted efforts of Delhi’s citizens and various departments, pollution levels have decreased by 34.6 percent.” However, he stressed that continued efforts are necessary to maintain this progress.

Among the ongoing initiatives is the establishment of a ‘green war room’ to monitor and tackle pollution levels. The Delhi government has also launched an anti-dust campaign and is using bio-decomposers across 5,000 acres of farmland to decompose crop stubble, reducing the need for burning.

Pollution From External Sources

Rai also raised concerns about pollution entering Delhi from neighboring states, which exacerbates the city’s own pollution challenges. “While we are running CNG and electric buses to cut down on vehicular pollution, thousands of diesel buses from Uttar Pradesh are polluting areas like Anand Vihar,” he said, urging the Uttar Pradesh government to take corrective measures.

He further praised Punjab’s efforts in curbing stubble burning, while criticizing Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for their insufficient actions. “The governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh must step up to control stubble burning in their states,” Rai urged, reiterating the need for collective regional efforts to combat the pollution crisis.

AAP delhi air pollution gopal rai national news Red Light On-Gaadi Off
