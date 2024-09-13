Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Co-Owners In UPSC Aspirants’ Death Case

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to four co-owners of a basement linked to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. The bail will remain in effect until January 30, 2025.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court granted interim bail to four co-owners of a basement linked to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. The bail will remain in effect until January 30, 2025.

Conditions of Bail

Justice DK Sharma, who delivered the verdict, described the actions of the co-owners as “unpardonable” and motivated by “greed.” As part of the bail conditions, the court directed the co-owners to deposit Rs 5 crore to the Red Cross Society.

Committee Formation and Supervision

The bench also requested the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to form a committee, supervised by a retired High Court judge. This committee will ensure that no coaching centers operate in basements without proper sanction throughout Delhi.

Background of the Case

Previously, the trial court had denied bail to the four co-owners, attributing their liability to their illegal act of allowing the basement to be used as a coaching institute. The bail plea moved in the Delhi High Court argued that the trial court failed to consider that the applicants were not named in the FIR. It also highlighted their cooperation with the investigation and claimed that vicarious liability does not apply in this case.

Contentions and Investigations

The co-owners’ earlier bail application argued that the incident was caused by heavy rain, described as an “act of God,” and partly attributed the blame to the civic agency for the area’s dysfunctional sewer system. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stated that the basement was designated solely for storage, and the accused were aware of the risks of using the space as a coaching center. Additionally, testimony from a Karol Bagh resident, who had previously raised concerns about the illegal use of the basement, was considered by the court.

The court observed that the accused were aware that permitting the illegal use of the basement endangered lives and was directly connected to the tragic event.

