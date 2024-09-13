Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Co-Owners In UPSC Aspirants’ Death Case

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to four co-owners of a basement linked to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. The bail will remain in effect until January 30, 2025.

Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Co-Owners In UPSC Aspirants’ Death Case

On Friday, the Delhi High Court granted interim bail to four co-owners of a basement linked to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. The bail will remain in effect until January 30, 2025.

Conditions of Bail

Justice DK Sharma, who delivered the verdict, described the actions of the co-owners as “unpardonable” and motivated by “greed.” As part of the bail conditions, the court directed the co-owners to deposit Rs 5 crore to the Red Cross Society.

Committee Formation and Supervision

The bench also requested the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to form a committee, supervised by a retired High Court judge. This committee will ensure that no coaching centers operate in basements without proper sanction throughout Delhi.

MUST READ: CM Dhami Reviews Rainfall Impact In Uttarakhand; Issues Public Safety Directives

Background of the Case

Previously, the trial court had denied bail to the four co-owners, attributing their liability to their illegal act of allowing the basement to be used as a coaching institute. The bail plea moved in the Delhi High Court argued that the trial court failed to consider that the applicants were not named in the FIR. It also highlighted their cooperation with the investigation and claimed that vicarious liability does not apply in this case.

Contentions and Investigations

The co-owners’ earlier bail application argued that the incident was caused by heavy rain, described as an “act of God,” and partly attributed the blame to the civic agency for the area’s dysfunctional sewer system. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stated that the basement was designated solely for storage, and the accused were aware of the risks of using the space as a coaching center. Additionally, testimony from a Karol Bagh resident, who had previously raised concerns about the illegal use of the basement, was considered by the court.

The court observed that the accused were aware that permitting the illegal use of the basement endangered lives and was directly connected to the tragic event.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Nothing Can Break Kejriwal’s Courage’, Says AAP Supremo After Coming Out Of Tihar

Filed under

Basement Coaching Ban Co-Owners Bail Delhi Delhi Basement Case Delhi HC interim bail UPSC Aspirants Death

Also Read

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year In Indian Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox