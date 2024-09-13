Home
Friday, September 13, 2024
'CBI must show it is an uncaged parrot': Supreme Court Questions CBI's Actions in Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Supreme Court took a firm stance on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) handling of the Delhi excise policy case.

‘CBI must show it is an uncaged parrot’: Supreme Court Questions CBI’s Actions in Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Supreme Court took a firm stance on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) handling of the Delhi excise policy case, which saw the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in June. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, while granting bail to Kejriwal, issued a pointed critique, challenging the CBI to prove that it operates independently and is not merely a “caged parrot.”

CBI Under the Spotlight

Justice Bhuyan’s remarks emphasized the need for the CBI to shed any perceptions of bias or undue influence. “The CBI must dispel the notion of being a caged parrot. It must show it is an uncaged parrot,” he declared. This comment underscores the ongoing concerns regarding the agency’s autonomy and its susceptibility to external pressures.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing: Supreme Court Set to Deliver Verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Plea in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Political Implications

The term “caged parrot” has been used by opposition parties to accuse the central government of controlling the CBI’s actions. By invoking this phrase, the Supreme Court’s observation reflects the broader debate about the independence of investigative bodies and their role in politically sensitive cases.

Also read: Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Cites Probe Delays and Long Jail Time in Granting Bail to Key Accused

