Delhi Zoo’s Membership Suspended by Global Association, WAZA

The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) has suspended the membership of Delhi’s National Zoological Park, citing concerns about the care of Shankar, the zoo’s lone African elephant.

The suspension, effective immediately, restricts the zoo from participating in WAZA’s annual conferences, committees, and other member benefits, and will continue for six months unless substantial welfare improvements are made.

The decision follows months of scrutiny and a recent WAZA inspection in March, during which officials noted Shankar’s restrictive confinement. The 28-year-old elephant has been kept in chains for extended periods during his regular musth phases, a period marked by heightened testosterone levels and aggression — prompting animal welfare groups to raise the alarm over his deteriorating health.

Background

The Elephant, Shankar, who arrived in India as part of a diplomatic gift from Zimbabwe in 1998, has spent most of his life alone since the death of his companion, Bombai, in 2001. While he had occasional socialisation with two Indian elephants, zoo authorities, in 2014, limited these interactions and fully separated him in 2021 following an incident during musth where he attacked one of his companions.

For years, Shankar was considered a highlight at the zoo, known for his interactive nature with visitors. However, his solitary confinement and frequent chaining have reportedly led to increased aggression, distress, and even injury — notably breaking part of his enclosure’s wall and injuring a zookeeper in September. The restrictive environment and prolonged isolation have sparked a larger debate on the ethical treatment of captive animals in India.

WAZA’s Directive and Next Steps

WAZA’s decision comes with a clear directive: Delhi Zoo must either relocate Shankar to a more suitable facility or improve his living conditions by April 7, 2025. The association’s letter outlined a three-point action plan, urging the zoo to create a detailed six-month strategy to address Shankar’s welfare, which must be reviewed and approved by WAZA. Should the zoo fail to meet these requirements, its membership will be permanently terminated.

The zoo now has the option to appeal the suspension by November 5, as confirmed by WAZA. Meanwhile, zoo officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated they are considering pairing Shankar with another elephant from Africa to address the isolation issue. An official noted that Shankar is currently moving freely within his enclosure without chains.

Broader Implications for Indian Zoos

The suspension also poses risks for other Indian zoos under WAZA’s membership. The association issued a warning to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), India’s statutory zoo regulatory body, mandating compliance with WAZA’s 2023 Animal Welfare Goals by November 30. Non-compliance could result in a collective termination of WAZA memberships for all Indian zoos under CZA’s purview.

In response, officials from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) acknowledged the communication from WAZA, stating that they are exploring potential courses of action, including an appeal. They assured that efforts are underway to align with WAZA’s standards, and a peer review process is in progress to ensure compliance by the November deadline.

