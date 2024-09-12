DGCA Launches Comprehensive Safety Audit of Flying Training Organisations Amid Rising Concerns

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s civil aviation regulator, has launched a special safety audit of all its approved flying training organisations (FTOs) starting Thursday. This move comes in response to a series of recent incidents involving training aircraft, raising concerns about the adherence of these organisations to aviation regulations and safety protocols.

India currently has 33 DGCA-approved FTOs, and the last such audit was conducted in 2022. The new audit aims to identify systemic deficiencies, assess safety standards, and ensure compliance with operational procedures.

Three-Phase Safety Audit to Cover 37 FTOs

According to a senior DGCA official, the audit will be conducted in three phases, spanning from September to November 2024, covering a total of 37 FTOs. “Phase I will cover 11 FTOs and will be conducted in September,” the official stated.

The audit will scrutinise each FTO’s compliance with DGCA’s regulatory standards, focusing on critical areas such as aircraft maintenance, airworthiness, and the quality of training operations. The objective is to enforce corrective measures wherever necessary, enhancing the overall safety and effectiveness of flight training in India.

Focus Areas: Training, Maintenance, and Compliance

The DGCA’s comprehensive audit will delve into various facets of FTO operations. It will evaluate the training curriculum, the quality of flying training imparted to student pilots, and the overall supervision and assessment mechanisms that FTOs use to ensure trainees achieve the required standards of proficiency before certification.

Additionally, the audit will closely examine the operational oversight and maintenance protocols of training aircraft to ensure that all aircraft are maintained to the highest standards, leaving no room for safety compromises. The DGCA is determined to enforce stringent compliance with safety regulations, aiming to uphold the highest levels of aviation safety in India.

DGCA’s Commitment to Safety

In a press release issued by the DGCA, the regulator emphasised the importance of this audit. “DGCA has initiated a comprehensive special safety audit of all FTOs across India. This audit aims to thoroughly assess the safety standards, operational procedures, and systemic deficiencies within flying training organisations to ensure the highest levels of safety and compliance,” the statement read.

The DGCA’s actions underscore its commitment to maintaining rigorous safety protocols within FTOs, particularly in light of the recent incidents that have highlighted potential lapses in safety standards. By closely monitoring these organisations, the DGCA aims to foster a safer training environment for aspiring pilots.

Continuous Dialogue with FTOs

Officials involved in the audit process noted that the DGCA has been in constant communication with FTOs, stressing the importance of adherence to safety standards. “The DGCA has clarified to the FTOs that any kind of lack of intent (for maintaining safety standards) will not be tolerated,” one official remarked.

The ongoing dialogue aims to reinforce the DGCA’s expectations from FTOs, ensuring that they understand the critical nature of compliance and the implications of any lapses in maintaining safety protocols.

