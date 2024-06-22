Disparity Noticed in Cut-off Marks for Class 11 Admissions in Chandigarh's Government Schools; UT Government Schools Reserved 85% Seats

Amidst the release of the stream-wise cut-off list for the Class 11 admissions in government schools by the Union Territory education department, a significant disparity had been noticed between the cut-off marks between the students from government schools and those who came from private schools or other states in Chadigarh’s Government schools.

The highest-ranking government schools set cut-offs that exceeded 90% for private school students and those from other states, while the cut-offs for government school students hovered around 70%. This disparity evidently reflected the continued implementation of last year’s policy, reserving 85% of Class 11 seats for government school students, leaving only 15% for private school and out-of-state students in the first allotment round.

In government schools, the medical stream had the highest cut-off at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 16 with 80.6%. The non-medical stream saw a cut-off of 79.4% at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School (GGMSSS) Sector 20. For commerce, the cut-off was 70.6% at GMSSS Sector 16, and for humanities, it stood at 69% at the same school.

For students from private schools or other states, the highest cut-off was for the non-medical stream at GMSSS Modern Housing Complex Manimajra, with an impressive 96.8%. The medical stream followed with a 95.4% cut-off at GMSSS Sector 16. Both the commerce and humanities streams had a cut-off of 92.6% at GMSSS MHC and GMSSS Sector 16, respectively.

Discussing the divide, Director of School Education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar remarked, “this is to be expected and government school children are given first preference to ensure all of them can get seats in class 11.”

Last year, the humanities stream had seen no seats allotted to non-government school students in the first round. However, this year, the department has amended that problem and has ensured a more inclusive allotment.

Despite the preferential policy, not all government school students have secured seats. Around 800 government school students did not receive seats of their choice and currently remain unplaced. Officials indicate a second round of counseling will take place soon, prioritizing these students for any remaining seats. Any unclaimed seats will then be offered to private school and out-of-state students. It is anticipated that only two rounds of counseling will be conducted this year for admissions.

Document verification for the allotted seats will occur between June 28 and 29, with classes commencing on July 1. This year, there are a total of 13,875 seats available across 43 government senior secondary schools in the city.

