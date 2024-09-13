Home
DMK Welcomes SC’s Decision On Arvind Kejriwal Granting Bail, Says ‘Good Decision’

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday said the BJP is "misusing" agencies like CBI and ED against opposition leaders.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s “good decision” to grant bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday said the BJP is “misusing” agencies like CBI and ED against opposition leaders.
“The court has given a good decision. It is a well-known fact that the BJP is misusing agencies like CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Directorate of Enforcement) against opposition leaders,” DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday accused Kejriwal of being the ‘kingpin’ in the liquor scam and emphasised that the Supreme Court’s bail decision does not absolve Kejriwal of his culpability in the scam.
The BJP MP lambasted Kejriwal, calling him a “careless CM of a careless government,” pointing out that the Delhi CM has been barred from entering the CM office or signing any files, which is a clear indication of his compromised position.
“This is the fourth time, that the courts of this country have found that the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is legal and valid… The investigative agencies had sufficient material and enough proof to establish the fact that Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest was valid. This also proves that not only is Arvind Kejriwal a kingpin in the liquor scam but also drowned in it from head to toe. Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to not sign any files and visit the CMO. The SC hinted to Arvind Kejriwal that he should resign as the CM on moral grounds,” she said while addressing a press conference in the national capital.
“So, once again, even though the Court has granted bail today, they are aware that Arvind Kejriwal is involved in this liquor scam. That is why he has been denied entry into the CM office or signed any files. He is a careless CM of a careless government,” the BJP MP added.
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court said prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, 2024, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.

