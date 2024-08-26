East Delhi Tragedy: Speeding Truck Claims Lives Of Three Homeless People

In a tragic event early Monday morning, a speeding truck in East Delhi struck five people sleeping on a roadside divider in the Shastri Park area, resulting in three fatalities and two critical injuries.

The harrowing incident unfolded around 5:30 am when the truck, traveling from Seelampur towards Iron Bridge, lost control, mounted the central divider, and plowed into the five homeless individuals resting there. The truck’s impact was devastating, crushing the victims under its wheels.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene following a PCR call made at 4:56 am. The injured were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital for urgent medical care. Due to the critical nature of their injuries, two of the survivors were subsequently transferred to GTB Hospital, where their condition remains precarious. Tragically, three of the victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The driver of the truck fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. Shastri Park police are now conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. They are working to identify both the deceased and the injured while actively searching for the driver responsible for this heart-wrenching crash.

The truck involved is described as an MGV Canter, which had been reported as erratic before the collision. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the accident or the driver to come forward.

This devastating accident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by the homeless population and the urgent need for heightened road safety measures. As the investigation progresses, the community and authorities are left to cope with the profound loss and work towards preventing such tragedies in the future.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available, including details on the ongoing efforts to locate the driver and the condition of those still in the hospital.

