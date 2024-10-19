Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

ECI Orders To Remove Acting DGP On An Immediate Effect

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Jharkhand State Government to remove Anurag Gupta from his position as the Acting Director General of Police (DGP) with immediate effect.

ECI Orders To Remove Acting DGP On An Immediate Effect

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Jharkhand State Government to remove Anurag Gupta from his position as the Acting Director General of Police (DGP) with immediate effect, sources told ANI.
ECI has issued an order today which says acting DGP should hand over charge to the senior most DGP level officer available in the cadre.
Sources said that the state Government has been directed to submit the compliance of these directions by 7 pm today. Also, the Jharkhand Government is to submit a panel of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers by 10 am, October 21, 2024.
This decision comes taking into account a history of complaints and actions taken by the Commission against Gupta during previous elections.
Notably, during the General Elections to Lok Sabha in 2019, Gupta was relieved of his duties as ADG (Special Branch), Jharkhand, following allegations of biased conduct by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
At the time, he was reassigned to the Resident Commissioner’s Office in Delhi and barred from returning to Jharkhand until the election process was completed. JMM is the ruling party in Jharkhand.
Furthermore, during the Biennial Elections to the Council of States from Jharkhand in 2016, Gupta, then Additional DGP, faced serious charges of misuse of authority.
The Commission had formed an inquiry committee which, based on its findings, resulted in a charge sheet being issued against him for departmental inquiry.
A case No. 154/18 dated 29.03.2018 in Jagannathpur Thana under Section 171(B)(E)/ 171(C)(F) of IPC was also registered. In 2021, the Jharkhand government subsequently granted permission for an investigation under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read: Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights, Several Flights Diverted: Investigation Underway

Filed under

Acting DGP To be removed immediately ECI Orders
Advertisement

Also Read

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her Career?

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her...

Rishabh Pant Dismissed For 99 Against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant Dismissed For 99 Against New Zealand

Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attack on Haifa and Western Galilee, Leaving Nine Injured

Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attack on Haifa and Western Galilee, Leaving Nine Injured

Over 20 Bomb Threats Target Airlines Today; Raises Security Concerns

Over 20 Bomb Threats Target Airlines Today; Raises Security Concerns

Three Indian Footballers Chosen For A Training Session At Manchester’s Old Trafford.

Three Indian Footballers Chosen For A Training Session At Manchester’s Old Trafford.

Entertainment

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her Career?

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox