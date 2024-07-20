Rising Tide Of Attacks On Indian Army In Jammu And Kashmir: A Comprehensive Analysis

In recent times, Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a disturbing surge in terrorist activities, resulting in tragic losses among both security personnel and civilians. The timeline of events highlights the severity of the situation:

In 2021, on October 11th, five Army personnel, including a JCO, were killed in Poonch’s Dera Ki Gali area during an attack on their Rashtriya Rifles Unit. Just four days later, on October 15th, another attack in the Bhatta Durriyan area of Poonch claimed the lives of four Army personnel, including a JCO.

The following year, on August 11th, 2022, five Army personnel, including a JCO, were again tragically killed in an attack in Rajouri’s Dera Ki Gali area targeting their Rashtriya Rifles Unit.

Moving to 2023, on April 20th, five more Army personnel fell victim to an attack on their Rashtriya Rifles Unit in Poonch’s Bhatta Durriyan area. Later, on May 5th, in Rajouri’s Kandi area, an attack on the Special Forces Unit PARA resulted in the deaths of five Army personnel. On November 22nd, in Rajouri’s Bajimaal area, an attack on both Rashtriya Rifles and Special Forces Units claimed the lives of five Army personnel.

In December 2023, on the 21st, four Army personnel lost their lives in another attack on the Rashtriya Rifles Unit in Poonch’s Dera Ki Gali area.

READ MORE: Update: Indian Missions In Bangladesh Ensure Safe Return For Nationals Amidst Escalating Situation

Moving into 2024, incidents continued to escalate: On April 28th, a terrorist attack in Basantgarh, Udhampur, resulted in the death of a VDG member. On May 4th, terrorists attacked an Indian Air Force convoy in Surankot, Poonch, leading to the martyrdom of an Indian force jawan.

Situation Worsens

The situation worsened on June 9th when Jaish terrorists attacked a Yatri bus returning from Shivkhori to Vaishno Devi, killing nine pilgrims and injuring 43. On June 11th, terrorists injured seven security personnel in an attack on a temporary operating base in Chatargala, Doda.

Further incidents followed closely: On June 12th, terrorists attacked a SoG police party in Tanta Top, injuring one police person, while security forces neutralized two terrorists, resulting in the martyrdom of one CRPF jawan. On June 26th, security forces eliminated three terrorists in Gandoh, Doda, responsible for previous attacks.

July brought more tragedy: On July 8th, five Army jawans were martyred in an attack on an Army convoy in Badnota, Machedi, Kathua. A day later, on July 9th, an encounter in Laldraman, Doda, ended with terrorists escaping despite intense exchanges of fire. On July 15th, four Army jawans, including an officer, lost their lives in an attack on an Army patrol in the Desa area of Doda.

The tense situation continued into mid-July: On July 16th, terrorists managed to evade capture following an encounter in Bhatta, Doda, late at night. Early on July 18th, terrorists injured two Army jawans in an attack on a security forces’ temporary operation base in Kashtigarh, Doda.

These incidents underscore the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, necessitating heightened vigilance and robust responses from security forces to combat terrorism effectively. The region remains on alert as efforts persist to restore and maintain peace amidst continued threats.

ALSO READ: Ammonia Gas Leak at Thoothukudi Fish Processing Plant Causes 29 Women to Faint: Investigation Underway