Exit Poll Predictions 2024: BJP Expected To Win the 18th Lok Sabha Elections | NewsX,D-Dynamics Exclusive

Started on April 19th and concluding on June 1st, the six-week-long and fiercely contested 18th Lok Sabha elections have finally come to an end. Now, all eyes are on the 2024 exit polls, which will be announced this evening following the conclusion of the seventh and final phase of voting.

Exit Poll Predictions 2024 –

The fate of each political party hangs by a thread until June 4th. The entire nation is eager to know one thing: “Who is going to win in 2024?” and “Who will be India’s next Prime Minister?”

So, here’s what the Exclusive Newsx – DDynamics exit polls have predicted today –

Overall Predictions

The Lok Sabha, comprising a total of 545 seats, sees elections contested for 543 of them. According to today’s predictions from NewsX surveys, the BJP is projected to win 315 seats on its own, while the NDA alliance is expected to secure 371 seats in total. The key opposition party, Congress, is predicted to win 60 seats, with the I.N.D.I.A alliance collectively winning 125 seats. Meanwhile, ‘Others’ are projected to bag 47 seats.

Watch Live Exit Poll Predictions Telecast with NewsX –

Previous year comparison

1. BJP & NDA Alliance

Improving on its previous performance, the BJP has increased its seat count from 303 to 315, surpassing its previous tally by 12 seats. Similarly, the NDA alliance, which previously secured a decisive 353 seats, has outdone itself this time with a total of 371 seats, marking an increase of 18 seats.

2. Congresss-I.N.D.I.A Alliance

Rahul Gandhi’s rigorous ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and the formation of the I.N.D.I.A alliance have yielded positive results for the key opposition party and its coalition. Last year, Congress won 52 seats, but this year it is projected to win 60 seats, marking an increase of 8 seats. As for the alliance, the previous key opposition coalition, UPA, secured 91 seats. This year, the newly formed I.N.D.I.A alliance, led by the Indian National Congress and comprising several political parties, is expected to win 125 seats, reflecting a gain of 31 seats for the opposition.

