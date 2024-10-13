“Falsehood, Injustice Will Win”: Atishi’s Slip Of Tongue On Dussehra Goes Viral | WATCH

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's remark during Dussehra celebrations—“falsehood and injustice will win”—sparked controversy, drawing criticism from BJP leaders while she attempted to convey the triumph of truth over evil.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi found herself in the spotlight after a slip of the tongue during the Dussehra celebrations organized by the Ramlila Committee Indraprastha in the capital. In a viral video, Atishi can be heard stating, “Falsehood and injustice will win,” a comment that has since drawn backlash from political opponents and the public.

During the Dussehra festivities, Atishi attempted to convey a message about the triumph of truth over lies, echoing the moral lessons inherent in the festival that celebrates Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana. In her speech, she emphasized the importance of standing firm against evil and maintaining dignity in the face of adversity. However, her concluding remarks, which contradicted her earlier message, have overshadowed her intent. She said, “Lord Rama taught us that we should never deviate from the path of dignity and never walk on the wrong path. We should always wage a war against the evil,” but mistakenly added, “Falsehood will win, injustice will win.”

Political Repercussions After Atishi’s Remarks

The slip did not go unnoticed by the political opponents, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the media head for Delhi BJP, took to social media to criticize Atishi, asserting that her comments reveal her true beliefs. He stated, “These are Atishi’s real thoughts. Today, the power of Delhi is in the hands of such unrighteous people, who think that it is falsehood and injustice that are victorious.” Kapoor demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) apologize for what he perceived as a mockery of Hindu sentiments. His post resonated with other BJP leaders, leading to a widespread discussion online.

Watch the video here:

In response to the backlash, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal shared the video on her X handle, emphasizing that “falsehood and injustice will never win.” She urged Atishi to recognize the enduring power of truth, regardless of her momentary slip.

At the Dussehra celebrations, the Ramlila Committee presented Atishi with a mace and a commemorative memento, honoring her presence. Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and former minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan were also present and received mementos for their contributions to the event. Malhotra remarked on the relevance of Lord Ram’s teachings in today’s society, highlighting that through Ramlila, the essence of Lord Ram’s dignity is conveyed to the younger generation.

On a related note, AAP leader Manish Sisodia attended the Ramlila celebrations at Patparganj. He reinforced the festival’s message, stating, “The day of Dussehra reminds us that no matter how powerful religion is, dharma always wins. I wish that all people keep moving forward on the path of truth and justice for the upliftment of society and welfare of mankind. May Lord Ram keep showering his blessings on everyone.”

