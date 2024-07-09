Firecracker Blast Claims 2 Lives In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Two people died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, Fire Department officials said

Two other persons who sustained injuries in the incident have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital for treatment, the Fire Department said. More details are awaited.

Earlier this May eight people, including five women, were killed and 12 others injured after an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi. In February of this year too, a total of 10 people were killed following a massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhnagar district.

