Free Electricity Scheme for Farmers: Registration Deadline Extended to July 31

The registration deadline for the free electricity supply scheme for farmers has been extended to July 31. Previously, the deadline was July 15.

Engineers have been instructed to promote the scheme across all 19 districts under the Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. Information about the scheme will also be posted outside all electricity substations to ensure maximum farmers can benefit from it.

Under the scheme, farmer consumers have been provided with free electricity supply of 140 units per kilowatt per month starting from April 1, 2023.

This is a developing story.