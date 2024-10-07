Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Bharat Vikas Pledge

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other ministers, took the ‘Bharat Vikas Pledge’ in Gandhinagar on Monday.

The Gujarat CM remarked that 23 years ago, Prime Minister Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and initiated a new era of development in both Gujarat and India. “23 years ago today, PM Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, thus beginning a new era of development in Gujarat as well as in India. PM Modi changed the trajectory of the state’s development journey by taking oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001,” tweeted Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

MUST READ: Dipa Karmakar, First Indian Woman To Compete In Gymnastics At The Olympics, Retires At 31

Earlier on Sunday, the Gujarat government announced that to celebrate and highlight the continued development journey that began on October 7, 2001, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat, a Vikas Saptah will be celebrated every year throughout the state from October 7 to October 15.

“On October 7, 2001, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the politics of development. As of Monday, October 7, 2024, the continued development journey that began on this date will have reached 23 years. To celebrate and highlight this multifaceted development journey and the success of good governance under Narendra Modi, a Vikas Saptah will be celebrated every year throughout the state from October 7 to October 15,” the release stated.

The State Cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, acknowledged PM Narendra Modi‘s pivotal contributions to the global and multifaceted development of Gujarat. The CM expressed appreciation for Narendra Modi’s continued guidance as Prime Minister throughout Gujarat’s extensive development journey. The Cabinet decided to celebrate the new milestones in development and good governance inspired by him, marking 23 years of progress from 2001 with the annual Vikas Saptah.

ALSO READ: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav Of Looting Government Bungalow

