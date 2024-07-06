Gujarat: Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Surat Injuring 15, Several Feared Trapped

In Sachin Pali village near Surat, a multi-storey building collapsed, leaving several people trapped, it is feared. There have been fifteen injuries, according to officials.

Authorities from the fire and police departments have raced to the scene and are conducting a rescue effort there. Images taken at the scene showed rescue workers searching through large blocks of concrete for people who might be trapped.

The building was in poor shape and collapsed today as a result of the area being battered by intense rains for the past few days, according to the officials. Teams from the police and fire departments have hurried to the scene. The search and rescue is underway.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A Four-floor building collapsed in Sachin area of Surat. Many people feared trapped. Police and fire department team at the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/FIJJUGzbEQ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

Surat collector Sourabh Pardhi while shedding light on the matter told PTI, “We received information that a six-storey building has collapsed. As per primary information, almost 4-5 flats were occupied. One lady has been rescued but about 3-4 people are (still) trapped inside the rubble. Both NDRF and SDRF teams are working (to rescue them).”

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut on the unfortunate incident stated,“A building collapsed in Pali village which was constructed in 2016-17. One lady was rescued, she was sent to the hospital and according to her 2-3 people are stuck inside. Experts are here and hopefully in the next one or two hours, we will be able to get out the remaining persons.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

