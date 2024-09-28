Haryana Polls: Cong Manifesto Promises Free Electricity, Healthcare

As Haryana gears up for its assembly elections, the Congress Party has launched a detailed manifesto that outlines a series of significant promises aimed at addressing the state’s pressing social and economic challenges. This announcement took place on Saturday, with prominent Congress leaders in attendance, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Udai Bhan.

Key Highlights of the Congress Manifesto

-Free Electricity and Comprehensive Medical Care

One of the standout features of the manifesto is the promise of 300 units of free electricity for every household. This initiative is expected to alleviate the financial stress faced by families. Additionally, the party has pledged free medical treatment for families up to Rs 25 lakhs, ensuring access to quality healthcare without the burden of high costs.

-Empowerment of Women

In a bid to uplift women in the state, the Congress plans to provide Rs 2,000 per month to women aged 18 to 60. This initiative is reminiscent of successful programs like the Ladli Behen Yojana in Madhya Pradesh and the Ladki Behen Yojana in Maharashtra, which have proven effective in improving the financial independence of women.

-Support for Farmers

A significant portion of the manifesto focuses on farmers’ welfare. Congress is committed to providing a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, which is vital for ensuring fair compensation for agricultural produce. The party also promises immediate compensation for crop losses and the establishment of a farmer commission to address farmers’ concerns. Additionally, subsidies on diesel are planned to further support agricultural operations.

-Caste Census and Social Equity

Addressing the need for social justice, the Congress has pledged to conduct a caste-based survey in Haryana. This step aims to ensure that marginalized communities receive the benefits they deserve. Furthermore, the party plans to raise the creamy layer limit for reservations to Rs 10 lakhs, allowing more individuals from economically weaker sections to access government benefits.

-Job Creation and Housing Initiatives

To combat unemployment, the Congress aims to create 200,000 permanent jobs for the youth of Haryana. The manifesto also includes ambitious housing plans, promising 200 square yards of land and a two-room house for the poor, providing a sense of security and stability for families in need.

-Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme

In a move to support senior citizens, Congress has vowed to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), offering retirees a reliable source of income. This decision reflects the party’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its older population.

-Financial Support for Vulnerable Groups

The manifesto addresses the needs of vulnerable populations by offering Rs 6,000 monthly to senior citizens, the disabled, and widows under various pension schemes. This financial support is designed to ensure that these individuals can live with dignity and security.



Upcoming Elections and Political Landscape

The Haryana assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with voters set to choose representatives for the 90-seat legislative assembly. Counting of votes will take place on October 8. The previous assembly elections in 2019 saw the BJP emerge victorious with 40 seats, while the Congress secured 30 seats, indicating a competitive political landscape.

As election day approaches, the Congress manifesto aims to resonate with voters by directly addressing their concerns and presenting clear, actionable solutions. The party seeks to position itself as a champion of social justice, economic development, and empowerment for all sections of society in Haryana.

This comprehensive approach reflects the Congress Party’s strategy to reclaim its influence in the state, particularly in light of recent developments and the changing dynamics of Haryana politics. The electorate will closely scrutinize these promises as they prepare to cast their votes, looking for candidates who can deliver on their commitments and foster a brighter future for Haryana.

