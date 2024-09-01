Sunday, September 1, 2024

Howrah Assault Update: Lab technician Detained For Minor’s Molestation

In a significant development in the Howrah molestation case, the lab technician accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl is arrested.

Further, an FIR has also been lodged at Howrah Police Station. Quoting ANI, Superintendent of Howrah Government Hospital issuing statement said “An FIR has been registered at Howrah Police Station and the accused has been arrested. We have asked for an explanation from the private partner who conducted the CT scan on the victim. We will forward this to higher authorities and take appropriate action.”

Earlier on saturday at 10 pm, 12-year-old girl was admitted for pneumonia at Howrah District Headquarters Hospital.

While, the girl was being taken for a CT scan, she emerged from the department in tears and sought help from a relative of another patient. Reports India Today.

Later, a family member stated, that the girl had left the laboratory in distress, alleging that the lab technician had touched her “inappropriately and threatened her with severe consequences” if she revealed the incident.  Reports PTI.

The girl’s mother, who was waiting outside, rushed to her daughter upon hearing her cries and promptly alerted the police.

