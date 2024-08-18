IAS Coaching Centre Faces Fine Over False Claims In Advertising

In a significant move, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on Sriram’s IAS, a civil services coaching institute based in Delhi. The action comes after the institute was found guilty of running misleading advertisements concerning the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2022.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution released an official statement today, revealing that Sriram’s IAS violated the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The institute’s advertisements included claims such as “200 plus selections in UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022” and “We are India’s No 1 Prestigious UPSC/IAS Coaching Institute.” These statements, according to the CCPA, were found to be deceptive as they failed to provide clear information about the specific courses taken by the successful candidates.

The CCPA’s investigation uncovered that Sriram’s IAS had advertised a range of courses but did not disclose which specific courses the successful candidates had enrolled in. This omission led to a misleading impression that all the candidates who succeeded in the UPSC CSE 2022 had taken the paid courses offered by the institute. In reality, many of these candidates were part of free or subsidized programs, including the Free Interview Guidance Programme and the Free Test Series.

The Ministry emphasized that accurate and transparent advertising is crucial for consumers to make informed decisions. The concealed information about the course options misled prospective students into believing that Sriram’s IAS had a more significant impact on their success than was actually the case. This misrepresentation undermines consumer rights by failing to provide truthful information.

Nidhi Khare, Chief Commissioner of CCPA, stressed that advertisements must offer a truthful and honest representation of facts. She highlighted that important details should be presented in a way that is clear and prominent to consumers, ensuring that they are well-informed and protected against unfair trade practices.

This penalty serves as a reminder to coaching institutes and educational platforms to maintain transparency and integrity in their marketing strategies, safeguarding the interests of students and aspirants.

