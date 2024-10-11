Iltija Mufti Accuses JKNC Of Attacks On PDP Members

PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleged that Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) workers were assaulting PDP members and asserted that they would be seeking accountability for the hooliganism.

Media Advisor to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) party chief Mehbooba Mufti and party leader Iltija Mufti alleged that Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) workers were assaulting PDP members and asserted that they would be seeking accountability for the hooliganism.

Iltija Mufti said, “I have evidence of PDP members being attacked JKNC workers. To say that your (PDP) workers are militants, militant supporters and carry guns – why would you say that? We have evidence, I am not making false claims. It is not just about PDP. You (NC) are harassing Jamaat in Kulgam. We saw how they are plundering in Bijbehara…”

“They were also setting fire to shops in Shopian yesterday. So, if they think that they will lie and we will let this hooliganism continue then they are wrong. We are going to seek action and seek accountability from them.”

She further said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had came out to vote in large numbers and now expected the NC-Congress alliance to deliver on its promises.

“People came out in large numbers. NC-Congress have received a simple majority. They have good numbers. Now people expect them to deliver on the promises that they made. So, I hope they do that. I hope that the government is formed at the earliest…People have expectations and hopes. I hope the new government is formed as soon as possible and we extend them our best wishes,” Iltija Mufti said.

Earlier the JKNC on Thursday unanimously elected Omar Abdullah as the leader of its Legislative Party.

Ninety seats went to the polls in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The BJP also put up a strong performance, winning 29 seats.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP secured three seats, while Sajad Gani Lone’s People’s Conference and Aam Aadmi Party won one seat each. CPI(M) also won one seat. Independents won seven seats. BJP got 25.64 per cent vote share followed by the National Conference with 23.43 per cent and Congress with 11.97 per cent.

This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

