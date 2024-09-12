Home
India Conducts Successful Trial Of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-To-Air Missile

In a giant breakthrough, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully conducted a flight test of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) in Odisha's Chandipur on Thursday.

This launch was overseen by senior DRDO scientists and Indian Navy representatives. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO, the Indian Navy, and all involved teams for the successful test, emphasizing the missile’s reliability.

As per officials, this test involved the launching of a missile from a land-based vertical launcher, to engage a low-flying, high-speed aerial target. The VL-SRSAM effectively tracked and intercepted the target during the exercise.

Also Read: DRDO Tests Indigenous Cruise Missile Off Odisha coast

This trial aimed to validate several updated components of the missile system, including the Proximity Fuse and Seeker.

Must Read: ‘Mission Divyastra’ : “Proud of our DRDO Scientists..” PM Modi

During the trial, performance data was collected using various range instruments such as Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), and Telemetry at the ITR.

(With Inputs From ANI)

