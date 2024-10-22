Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Indian Railway SHOCKER: Report By RTI Claims Bedsheets And Blankets Provided In Train Are Not Cleaned Regularly

Indian Railways typically washes these blankets only once a month, or at most twice, depending on capacity and logistics.

Indian Railway SHOCKER: Report By RTI Claims Bedsheets And Blankets Provided In Train Are Not Cleaned Regularly

Traveling on Indian trains raises concerns about hygiene, especially for passengers in AC coaches. While the white bedsheets and pillow covers provided by Indian Railways may appear clean, the condition of the coarse woolen blankets handed out in AC coaches is a cause for concern. Passengers have frequently complained about the shortage of clean blankets. A recent RTI response obtained by *The New Indian Express* confirms these fears.

The RTI Report

According to the RTI response, while the linen—such as bedsheets and pillow covers—provided to passengers in AC coaches is washed after every use, woolen blankets are cleaned far less frequently.

Indian Railways typically washes these blankets only once a month, or at most twice, depending on capacity and logistics. Interviews with over 20 housekeeping staff from various long-distance trains corroborated this, with staff confirming that monthly washing is the norm unless the blankets are visibly dirty or emit an unpleasant odor.

Rising Concern Of Hygine

The RTI revealed that passengers are not specifically charged for the use of blankets, bedsheets, and pillow covers in AC coaches, as these are included in the ticket fare. However, on certain trains like the Garib Rath and Duronto, passengers can opt to purchase a bedroll kit for an additional fee.

Housekeeping staff described the standard cleaning process in AC coaches, noting that after each trip, linens like bedsheets and pillow covers are sent to the laundry, while blankets are typically folded and stored for reuse unless visibly stained or emitting an unpleasant smell. One staff member with over a decade of experience confirmed that systematic monitoring of blanket cleanliness is not practiced, and blankets are only sent for washing when they appear dirty.

Railways’ Laundry Infrastructure

The RTI response also detailed Indian Railways’ laundry facilities. The railway operates 46 departmental laundries and 25 Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) laundries across the country. In departmental laundries, Indian Railways owns both the land and washing machines, though staffing may be contracted. In contrast, BOOT laundries are managed by private contractors, with Indian Railways only providing the land.

Previous Criticisms by CAG

This is not the first time Indian Railways has been criticized for its linen maintenance. A 2017 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) highlighted significant issues in the cleanliness and upkeep of linens and blankets. The report revealed that in some cases, blankets had gone unwashed for intervals of 6 to 26 months in 12 coaching depots across eight zonal railways. In a few instances, used pillow covers were even provided to passengers.

While steps have been taken since then to improve cleanliness standards, the RTI response indicates that Indian Railways still has room for improvement, particularly regarding the frequency of blanket washing in AC coaches. For now, passengers may need to remain vigilant about the cleanliness of the amenities provided during their train journeys.

